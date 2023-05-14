BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,158,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,683. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.