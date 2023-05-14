BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of BLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,158,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,683. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.18.
BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
