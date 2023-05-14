Belrium (BEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $62.46

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $62.46 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

