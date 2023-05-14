Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lifted to Buy at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

