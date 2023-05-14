Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $71.73 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

