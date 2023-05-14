BGC Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.5% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

BGC Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.62. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in BGC Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

