Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Lifted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,150 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 4.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Bio-Techne worth $159,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.