BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCAB. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 552,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after buying an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,025 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in BioAtla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,181,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.