Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.30

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.30 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.33). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.42), with a volume of 6,313 shares trading hands.

Bisichi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 116.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 1,090.91%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

