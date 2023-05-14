Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,382.05 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $26.68 million and $50,382.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00129157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040395 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

