BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 190,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 75,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

