BNB (BNB) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $314.09 or 0.01153511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $48.95 billion and approximately $420.70 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,766 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,964.05921608. The last known price of BNB is 311.70935984 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1359 active market(s) with $378,799,469.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

