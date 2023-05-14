BNB Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.38 or 0.01159879 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.00 billion and approximately $397.68 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,881 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,964.05921608. The last known price of BNB is 311.70935984 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1359 active market(s) with $378,799,469.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.