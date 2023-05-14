BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMB opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
