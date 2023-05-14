BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

