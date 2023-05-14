Bobcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,701.87 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $113,701.87 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

