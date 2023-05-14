Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $42.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

