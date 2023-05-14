BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.71% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.49% and a net margin of 22.38%. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

