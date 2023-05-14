Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lowered by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $68.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

