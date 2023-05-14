Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $81.44

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

