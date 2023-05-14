Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $98.72

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

