Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT at $14.24

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

