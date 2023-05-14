Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $268.79

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $292.20. The stock has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173,044 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

