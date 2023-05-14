Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $11.58

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.
In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.
OLO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.08.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
