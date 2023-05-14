Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $11.58

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

OLO Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 606,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.