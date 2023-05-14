Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $99.90

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. PDD has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

