Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $52.38

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PBA opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

