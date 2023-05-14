Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $12.78

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

