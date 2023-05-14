Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $12.78

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Articles
