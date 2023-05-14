Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.14

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,088,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

