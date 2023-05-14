Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.