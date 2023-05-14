Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 338 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $290.47. 3,438,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.27. The company has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

