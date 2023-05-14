Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $4.60 on Friday, reaching $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,996. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

