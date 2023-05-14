Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,675 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $378.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average of $366.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

