Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $186,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,457,000 after acquiring an additional 746,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 160,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

