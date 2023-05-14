Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,835 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $536,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

