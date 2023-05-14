Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,276 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 1.09% of Woodward worth $63,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. 233,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,777. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.