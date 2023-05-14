Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 23,922 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.49% of Dollar General worth $270,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.51. 1,185,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

