BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
BTBDW stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
