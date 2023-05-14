Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Plans Dividend of $0.51

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5118 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $39.81 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.33) to GBX 2,850 ($35.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.