BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BZFD stock remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. 813,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
