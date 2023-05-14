BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. 813,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.