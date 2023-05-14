Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.62% of Cable One worth $108,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $673.10 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $681.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.73.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

