Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 665,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 114,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.