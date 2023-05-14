Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $256.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.03. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.