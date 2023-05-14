Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.