Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,644 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

