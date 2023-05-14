Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

