Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

