Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.15 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

