Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,844,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

UVXY stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

