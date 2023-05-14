Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $333.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

