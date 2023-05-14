Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451,331 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.26% of Cameco worth $319,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,944. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.