Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of Canaan stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,207. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Canaan has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.54.

About Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.