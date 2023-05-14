Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

